3,000 March for Life in Germany

(Evangelical Focus) — Over 3,000 people participated in the German “March for Life” that took place in Berlin this Saturday, Sept. 19. …

The organizers presented several demands for “more protection of life.” They called for “an end to euthanasia and assisted suicide”; the end of surrogacy, because “women are not birthing machines and children are not goods”; and the end of the “PGD and prenatal blood test: inclusion begins before birth.”

Furthermore, they asked for “the protection of the right to life from conception: every child is equally valuable; the preservation of the Embryo Protection Act: Embryos are full human beings; for ethical vaccines: do not use cells from aborted children in vaccine production; and the right of pregnant women to receive help, protection and information.”

