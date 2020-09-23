BLM Removes ‘What We Believe’ Page, Which Included ‘We Disrupt Western-Prescribed Nuclear Family Structure’

(Fox News) — The official website of Black Lives Matter (BLM) has dropped a page that included its controversial belief in “disrupt[ing]” the “nuclear family structure.”

RedState reported on Monday that the organization “quietly deleted” its “What We Believe” page, which laid out a list of its objectives.

One of those objectives, which many critics of BLM highlighted, read: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

Continue reading this story >>