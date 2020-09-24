Calif. to Ban Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035 Under Order From Gov. Gavin Newsom

(Palm Springs Desert Sun) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that calls for a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and other passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The move was among a number of actions the Democratic governor announced to slash the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution.

The executive order will not prevent Californians from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling them on the used car market.

Hydraulic fracturing, a method of oil and gas extraction also known as fracking, could also be on the Golden State’s chopping block. Newsom said he is working with the California Legislature to ban the practice by 2024. The order also aims to create new health and safety regulations “that protect workers and communities from the impacts of oil extraction,” but it was scarce on details.

Newsom made his announcement while standing in front of a line of electric vehicles from brands including Audi and Tesla, and he signed it on the hood of a red, electric Ford Mustang.

