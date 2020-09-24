Calif. to Ban Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035 Under Order From Gov. Gavin Newsom

By on No Comment

(Palm Springs Desert Sun) California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that calls for a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and other passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The move was among a number of actions the Democratic governor announced to slash the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution.

The executive order will not prevent Californians from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling them on the used car market.

Hydraulic fracturing, a method of oil and gas extraction also known as fracking, could also be on the Golden State’s chopping block. Newsom said he is working with the California Legislature to ban the practice by 2024. The order also aims to create new health and safety regulations “that protect workers and communities from the impacts of oil extraction,” but it was scarce on details.

Newsom made his announcement while standing in front of a line of electric vehicles from brands including Audi and Tesla, and he signed it on the hood of a red, electric Ford Mustang.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Calif. to Ban Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035 Under Order From Gov. Gavin Newsom added by on
View all posts by Editor →