Trump on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: ‘There’s Nothing Happening There’

(Fox News) — President Trump said Tuesday night there’s “nothing happening” in the Supreme Court with Roe v. Wade, and it isn’t on the ballot with the latest Supreme Court vacancy.

“Roe v. Wade. That’s also at stake right now,” Joe Biden said during the presidential debate, arguing Judge Amy Coney Barrett should not be confirmed to fill the seat vacated after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. He said abortion rights granted by Roe v. Wade were “also on the ballot.”

“Why is it on the ballot? It’s not on the ballot,” Trump retorted. “There’s nothing happening there.”

Continue reading this story >>

The full debate can be viewed here: