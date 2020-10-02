Breaking: President Trump, First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, and both will both be quarantining at the White House.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

First Lady Melania tweeted that she has “mild symptoms but overall feeling good.”

Earlier, she had tweeted that both her and the president were “feeling good,” and that she had “postponed all upcoming engagements.”

Joe Biden, who is running against Trump in the November election, tweeted his thoughts on the news, citing that he was “pray[ing] for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

The Bible teaches Christians to pray in accordance to 1 Timothy 2:1-2 for “all that are in authority,” specifically: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”