Village Notice in China’s Yunnan Province Prohibits Conversion to Christianity

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) New “village rules” introduced in Huang Fei village, Yingjiang County in Yunnan, near the China-Burma border, state that anyone who converts to Christianity will face financial penalties or even the confiscation of their land. Huang Fei village is inhabited by members of the Dai ethnic group.

The notice, seen by CSW and believed to have been posted in early September, states that the traditional faith of the Dai community is Buddhism and that Christianity is an “evil cult.”

It goes on to state that if anyone violates the rules of the village by “believing in Jesus Christ and other sects,” they must pay a financial penalty to the community, such as one pig weighing more than 300 pounds, a considerable fine in the community, which comprises mostly farmers.

