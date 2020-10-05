Chinese Christian Bookseller Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison, Over 12,000 Texts Destroyed

(The Western Journal) — Christian persecution in China continues to worsen.

Sources recently confirmed to the nonprofit International Christian Concern that a Chinese Christian online bookstore owner, Chen Yu, was charged with “illegal business operations” on Sept. 27.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of 200,000 renminbi ($29,450).

Chen was previously detained on Sept. 1, 2019, for selling unapproved religious publications imported from the U.S., Taiwan and other countries, according to ICC.

Chinese police launched an investigation to trace where the illegal religious publications had gone. Those publications were then confiscated.

