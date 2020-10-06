Belgium Appoints Europe’s First ‘Transgender’ Deputy Prime Minister

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) — A [man who identifies as a woman] was sworn in as deputy prime minister in Belgium’s new government on Thursday, becoming the most senior trans politician in Europe.

Petra De Sutter, a gynecologist and Green party Member of the European Parliament, became one of seven deputy prime ministers in Belgium’s coalition government, ending a 16-month deadlock after an inconclusive election. …

In the United States, more than 880 openly LGBT+ candidates have appeared or will appear on ballots across the country this year, nearly double that of 2018, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute, which supports LGBT+ candidates.

