Gov. Gavin Newsom Names First Openly Homosexual Justice to Calif. Supreme Court

SAN FRANCISCO (Los Angeles Times) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday appointed Martin Jenkins, a moderate Black former prosecutor and judge, to the California Supreme Court.

Jenkins, a 66-year-old Democrat, is now Newsom’s judicial appointments secretary. He will become the first openly gay justice on the California Supreme Court, and only the third Black man ever to serve on the state’s highest court, the governor’s office said.

Jenkins spoke of his homosexuality during his address to the public, stating that he wanted “young people to know that living a life of authenticity is the greatest gift you can give yourself.”

Editor’s Note: While a common argument among those who struggle with feelings toward the same sex is that they were “born this way,” the Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature (Romans 5:19), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

All men, therefore, face the same predicament, being natural lawbreakers and guilty in the sight of God (Romans 3:19), evoking His wrath.

“[W]e all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others,” Ephesians 2:3 outlines.

It is why Jesus came: to do what men could not do for themselves, to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Christian News Network added to this report.