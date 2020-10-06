Hungary’s Prime Minister Urges Homosexuals to ‘Leave our Children Alone’

BUDAPEST(AFP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that homosexuals should “leave our children alone” when asked about a children’s book containing gay characters that was publicly shredded by a politician.
“Hungary has laws pertaining to homosexuality, the basis of which is an exceptionally tolerant and patient approach,” Orban said during a regular interview on public radio.
“But there is a red line that you cannot cross,” Orban said, referring to the book as a “provocative act.”
“To sum up my opinion on this: leave our children alone,” he said.
