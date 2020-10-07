Netflix Indicted by Texas Grand Jury for ‘Lewd’ Depiction of Children Via Controversial ‘Cuties’ Film

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (WFLA) — Netflix, Inc. has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas for distributing and promoting the film “Cuties,” which the state says sexualizes preteen girls. …
The film’s creator, Maimouna Doucoure, said she made the film to spotlight the dangers social media has on pre-teens who think they need to sexualize themselves to get attention.
Critics of the film say “Cuties” defeats the whole purpose when it depicts the girls in the same sexualized manner.
Netflix defended itself against the indictment, saying, “‘Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”
