Report: Church of England ‘Created a Culture Where Sex Abusers Were Able to Hide’

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Julia Schwab/Pixabay

(Evangelical Focus) The latest British Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse’s (IICSA) report recently published, has focused its investigation on the Church of England and the Church of Wales. It is based on the inquiry’s public hearings held in July 2019.

The report explains that “convictions of sexual abuse of children by people who were clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church date back to the 1940s. The total number of convicted offenders associated with the Church from the 1940s until 2018 is 390.”

“In 2018, 449 concerns were reported to the Church about recent child sexual abuse, of which more than half related to church officers. Latterly, a significant amount of offending involved the downloading or possession of indecent images of children,” it adds.

