US Supreme Court Temporarily Allows Mothers to Obtain Abortion Pills Without In-Person Visits

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Joe Ravi

WASHINGTON (USA Today) The Supreme Court ruled on a temporary basis Thursday night that women seeking to end their pregnancies with medication do not need to visit a [physical facility], given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action was a setback for the Trump administration, which had sought to reinstate a 20-year-old policy following lower court rejections. The justices ordered the government to make its case in more detail before a federal trial court, a process that could take six weeks and extend beyond Election Day.

The court gave little reason for its action other than a desire to develop “a more comprehensive record.” But it hinted that during the review process, “relevant circumstances” could change. That could mean an easing of COVID-19 risks which, in turn, may allow the policy to be reinstated.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

US Supreme Court Temporarily Allows Mothers to Obtain Abortion Pills Without In-Person Visits added by on
View all posts by Editor →