Christian Groups Launch Study Into Pornography Consumption Among Churchgoers in Spain

(Evangelical Focus) — A study published in September 2020 by the University of the Balearic Islands in Spain concluded that at least one out of four men began to consume pornography before the age of 13.

David Pérez Aragó is the coordinator of the platform ‘Lliures de debò’ (Really Free), which has worked for five years to “free captives on both sides of the screen.”

They, along with the Spanish Evangelical Alliance, have recently launched an initiative to study the pornography consumption in churches, with an anonymous survey to collect information.

Continue reading this story >>