Amy Coney Barrett Apologizes After Senator Claims ‘Sexual Preference’ Is ‘Offensive and Outdated Term’

By on No Comment

(Fox News) Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the LGBTQ community should be “concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court after she said she wouldn’t discriminate against “sexual preference.”

“Sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term, it is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice — it is not,” Hirono said.

The Hawaii Democrat said she was “disappointed” that the circuit court judge declined to weigh in on whether she agreed with the majority in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that granted same-sex couples the right to marry.

“So even though you didn’t give a direct answer I think your response did speak volumes,” Hirono said. “Not once but twice you used the term ‘sexual preference’ to describe those in the LGBTQ community.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Amy Coney Barrett Apologizes After Senator Claims ‘Sexual Preference’ Is ‘Offensive and Outdated Term’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →