Amy Coney Barrett Apologizes After Senator Claims ‘Sexual Preference’ Is ‘Offensive and Outdated Term’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Fox News) — Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the LGBTQ community should be “concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court after she said she wouldn’t discriminate against “sexual preference.”

“Sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term, it is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice — it is not,” Hirono said.

The Hawaii Democrat said she was “disappointed” that the circuit court judge declined to weigh in on whether she agreed with the majority in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that granted same-sex couples the right to marry.

“So even though you didn’t give a direct answer I think your response did speak volumes,” Hirono said. “Not once but twice you used the term ‘sexual preference’ to describe those in the LGBTQ community.”

Continue reading this story >>