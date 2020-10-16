China: Early Rain Covenant Church Elder Li Yingqiang Detained

By on No Comment

(Church in Chains) Early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 11 several police officers forced their way into the apartment of Elder Li Yingqiang of Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province.

They tried to kick in the front door until Elder Li agreed to open it and took him away to the police station for questioning while an officer entered the apartment and threatened his wife Zhang Xinyue and shouted at their 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

Police questioning Elder Li threatened to take action relating to his children if he did not cooperate or if he posted about his detention on the Internet.

An officer told him, “Early Rain Covenant Church is banned by Chengdu authorities, and we will thoroughly enforce this ban and will not give your church any room to survive. You are not welcome in Chengdu, and as long as you are here, we will make sure you can’t do anything or see anyone.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

China: Early Rain Covenant Church Elder Li Yingqiang Detained added by on
View all posts by Editor →