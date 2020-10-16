China: Early Rain Covenant Church Elder Li Yingqiang Detained

(Church in Chains) — Early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 11 several police officers forced their way into the apartment of Elder Li Yingqiang of Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province.

They tried to kick in the front door until Elder Li agreed to open it and took him away to the police station for questioning while an officer entered the apartment and threatened his wife Zhang Xinyue and shouted at their 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

Police questioning Elder Li threatened to take action relating to his children if he did not cooperate or if he posted about his detention on the Internet.

An officer told him, “Early Rain Covenant Church is banned by Chengdu authorities, and we will thoroughly enforce this ban and will not give your church any room to survive. You are not welcome in Chengdu, and as long as you are here, we will make sure you can’t do anything or see anyone.”

Continue reading this story >>