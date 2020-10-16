Merriam-Webster Alters Its Definition of ‘Sexual Preference’ as Barrett Gets Called Out for Using Term

(Fox News) — Merriam-Webster dictionary changed its definition of “sexual preference” to include the word “offensive” as Democrats slammed Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett for using the term during Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearings.

Prior to Tuesday, the fifth definition listed for “preference” referred to orientation, as in sexual preference.

But as of Wednesday, the fifth definition for preference included the word “offensive” when used to describe sexual orientation.

