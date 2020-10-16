Parents in France Vow to Fight Planned Homeschooling Ban

(The Connexion) — Parents who educate their children at home have vowed to fight President Macron’s plan to ban home-schooling from September 2021 unless they have a medical reason.

In a speech on anti-separatism, Mr Macron said that Education Authority inspectors regularly discover children who are ‘outside the system’ and every week prefects close illegal schools, which he said were administered by religious extremists.

“Confronted by these abuses which exclude thousands of children from education and citizenship, access to culture, our history, our values, the experience of otherness which is the heart of the Republican school, I have taken a decision: from September 2021, instruction at school will be made obligatory for everyone from age three years. Instruction at home will be strictly limited to health reasons,” he said.

