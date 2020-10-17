Teacher Beheaded in Paris Suburb After Showing Cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to Class

(Yahoo News) — A history teacher who showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class was beheaded near his school in a Paris suburb on Friday by a suspected Islamist terrorist who shouted “Allahu Akbar,” police said.

Alerted by local residents, police confronted and shot dead a man armed with a kitchen knife and an air gun who refused to drop his weapons and surrender, and threatened them.

Minutes later, officers found the body of the male teacher.

A bomb disposal unit was called in to check whether the presumed assailant was wearing a suicide vest or belt.

Continue reading this story >>