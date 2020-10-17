Youth in Paraguay Saved From Broad Path Through Work of Christian Missionaries

(Christian Aid Mission) Abandoned by his parents, a boy in rural Paraguay had not yet hit his teenage years when he began seeing how theft made him feel self-sufficient and tough.

His friends were stealing and assaulting people, and he could feel the anger in him finding release if he had to beat people in order to steal from them.

He knew these things were wrong, because the local missionaries who had provided meals for him at a church feeding center since he was eight years old had taught him about obeying God. With his mother living somewhere else and his father focused only on drinking, however, he felt he owed obedience to no one, including the grandparents with whom he’d taken shelter.

The approval he won from his hooligan friends helped make up for the parental affection he lacked, he said.

