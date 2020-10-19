One Year Later, 13 Algerian Protestant Churches Remain Closed and Sealed

(Evangelical Focus) — The Algerian Protestant Church (EPA) has issued a statement, calling for prayer, as the church commemorates the anniversary of the closure of the country’s largest churches.
Thursday, October 15, 2020 was “one year since the crisis of arbitrary closings of churches in Algeria reached its climax, with the closure of the churches of Tizi-Ouzou (1,200 members) and Makouda (800 members) by the police and the gendarmerie,” EPA recalls.
The Protestant entity points out that “on August 27, a request to reopen places of worship was rejected without apparent reason by the administrative court of Tizi-Ouzou.”
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!