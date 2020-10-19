One Year Later, 13 Algerian Protestant Churches Remain Closed and Sealed

(Evangelical Focus) — The Algerian Protestant Church (EPA) has issued a statement, calling for prayer, as the church commemorates the anniversary of the closure of the country’s largest churches.

Thursday, October 15, 2020 was “one year since the crisis of arbitrary closings of churches in Algeria reached its climax, with the closure of the churches of Tizi-Ouzou (1,200 members) and Makouda (800 members) by the police and the gendarmerie,” EPA recalls.

The Protestant entity points out that “on August 27, a request to reopen places of worship was rejected without apparent reason by the administrative court of Tizi-Ouzou.”

