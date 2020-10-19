Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac Sacrificed Her Unborn Son or Daughter by Abortion for Popular Rock Band

Stevie Nicks of the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, which became popular in the 1970s, says that she had an abortion in 1979 after becoming pregnant by her boyfriend, because if not, her career and the band would have ended. At 72, she seems to express no regrets for ending the life of her unborn son or daughter, who would now be 41.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” she told The Guardian in an article published on Wednesday. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly.”

“And there were a lot of drugs; I was doing a lot of drugs. … I would have had to walk away,” Nicks continued. “And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy.”

She said that she came to the conclusion that making people happy was “really important,” but also implied that feminism played a part in staying with the rock group because she was breaking a glass ceiling as a woman.

“There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission,” Nick said.

Fleetwood Mac is known for songs such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Little Lies,” “Say You Love Me,” “Black Magic Woman” and “Sisters of the Moon.” The group has won multiple American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards, and Nicks, who now also sings solo, has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer and songwriter is now in her early 70s and has never had any children following her abortion four decades ago. She told The Guardian that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was her “hero” and that she fears if Amy Coney Barrett takes her place, she will “she will absolutely outlaw [abortion] and push women back into back-alley abortions.”

Nicks is one of a number of celebrities who have unabashedly divulged that they sacrificed their son or daughter on the altar of self and success.

As previously reported, earlier this year, actress Busy Philipps, known for her roles in “Dawson’s Creek,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “ER,” angrily declared while speaking at an abortion “rights” rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court that her career, material wealth and family were made possible because she had an abortion at 15.

“There I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show,” she fumed. “Soon I would be driving my hybrid to my beautiful [expletive] home to kiss my beautiful and healthy children and my husband, who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career.”

“And I have all of this — all of it,” Philipps screamed, “because, because, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15!”

In 2017, actress Martha Plimpton appeared at a “Shout Your Abortion” event in Seattle, telling the audience — as they broke into cheers and applause — that the city has “particular significance” for her as “I … had my first abortion at the Seattle Planned Parenthood. Yay!”

“Notice I said ‘first.’… I don’t want you guys to feel insecure; it was my best one,” she said, evoking laughter. “Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all; I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”

In December, comedienne Michelle Wolf refused to show remorse for her abortion, but stated during a Netflix comedy special that ending her unborn child’s life made her feel “powerful,” and “like God.”

“You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful,” she said. “You know how people say you can’t play God?”

“I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman, I am God!’” as a reference to the film “Bruce Almighty.”

Jeremiah 8:12 sorrows, “Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? Nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush.”

Jeremiah 17:9 also teaches that such is human nature without Christ, as “[t]he heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; who can know it?”

Revelation 9:21 says that in the last days, “Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.”