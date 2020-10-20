Christian School Sues Ore. Governor Over In-Person Coronavirus Restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU-TV) — A private Christian school in Umatilla County has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown and other state and county officials challenging the governor’s order restricting in-person instruction in private, religious schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorneys for Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit on behalf of Hermiston Christian School, a K-12 school affiliated with The Assemblies of God.

According to the lawsuit, the school believes it has been discriminated against, claiming the state is violating its First Amendment rights by prohibiting the free exercise of religion while public schools can be allowed to provide in-person instruction.

