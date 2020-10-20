Man Arrested After Trying to Tear Cross From Roof of East London Church

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Newsweek) — The moment a man tried to rip off a cross from the roof of a church in London has been captured on camera. Video footage shared on social media shows a man repeatedly pulling at the wooden cross on the roof of the Chadwell Heath Baptist Church, Romford, East London.

Dressed in a grey shirt, the man places a hoodie over the cross and can be seen trying to rip it off the building. The incident is said to have taken place at 14.40 BST (9.40 EST) on Sunday, October 19, with the Metropolitan Police confirming that a man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Barking and Dagenham Police said in a Twitter message: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a male causing damage to a religious premises on High Road, Chadwell Heath. A male has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.”

