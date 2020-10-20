Man Arrested After Trying to Tear Cross From Roof of East London Church

By on No Comment

(Newsweek) The moment a man tried to rip off a cross from the roof of a church in London has been captured on camera. Video footage shared on social media shows a man repeatedly pulling at the wooden cross on the roof of the Chadwell Heath Baptist Church, Romford, East London.

Dressed in a grey shirt, the man places a hoodie over the cross and can be seen trying to rip it off the building. The incident is said to have taken place at 14.40 BST (9.40 EST) on Sunday, October 19, with the Metropolitan Police confirming that a man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Barking and Dagenham Police said in a Twitter message: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a male causing damage to a religious premises on High Road, Chadwell Heath. A male has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Man Arrested After Trying to Tear Cross From Roof of East London Church added by on
View all posts by Editor →