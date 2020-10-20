Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Beaten While Making Arrest, Incident Live Streamed on Facebook

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A Robeson County police officer had to be airlifted to the hospital overnight Saturday after being beaten during an arrest.

According to Rowland Police Chief Hubert B. Graham, Officer Michael Sales, 27, responded to a disturbance call in the area of Benton Court when he began struggling with Jamel Alphonso Rogers.

ABC-affiliate WPDE reported a bystander recorded the incident on a cellphone and went live on Facebook. According to the video, the fight lasted nearly 11 minutes.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted a photo of the bloodied Sales to social media, writing:

“I don’t want you to hear about the assault on the Rowland police officer that occurred early this morning, I want you see it. This is the harsh reality that law enforcement in America is facing right now where some think it’s okay to defund the police, assault the police and actually laugh and video the event while it’s occurring, while at the same time encouraging the suspect to continue to fight the officer even after the officer has lost his weapon and is obviously disabled.”

Continue reading this story >>