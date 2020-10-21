Congregation in Israel Faces Repeated Harassment From Anti-Missionary Group

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Daniel Miller

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) The Beit Hallel Messianic Congregation in Ashdod, southern Israel has experienced systematic harassment from the local anti-missionary group.

The harassment includes intimidation, fear tactics, vandalism, curses, chanting, blocking the entrance to the church and disrupting services.

The congregation initially won a court case against its harassers and obtained a restraining order, but that restraining order has been repeatedly ignored and violated.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Congregation in Israel Faces Repeated Harassment From Anti-Missionary Group added by on
View all posts by Editor →