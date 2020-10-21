Congregation in Israel Faces Repeated Harassment From Anti-Missionary Group

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) — The Beit Hallel Messianic Congregation in Ashdod, southern Israel has experienced systematic harassment from the local anti-missionary group.

The harassment includes intimidation, fear tactics, vandalism, curses, chanting, blocking the entrance to the church and disrupting services.

The congregation initially won a court case against its harassers and obtained a restraining order, but that restraining order has been repeatedly ignored and violated.

