Gospel Overcomes Pandemic, Other Obstacles in Philippines

(Christian Aid Mission) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, highway patrolmen at a checkpoint in the Philippines stopped a local ministry leader and three co-workers on July 29 as they traveled together.

On their way to another province on the island of Mindanao as part of a project to proclaim Christ and plant churches, the local missionaries waited for the uniformed officers to let them continue on.

“I told them not to delay us because we were on a mission trip journey, but they just ignored what I said,” the ministry leader said. “I told them, ‘Since you are holding us longer than expected, and we cannot reach our destination, I want to share with you the Good News of the Lord Jesus Christ.’”

He began telling them how Jesus of Nazareth willingly gave Himself over to death to pay for humanity’s sin and make God’s forgiveness available to all who believed in his sacrifice and resurrection, quoting John 3:16-19.

Continue reading this story >>