‘Rescued From This Evil’: 179 Arrested, 45 Missing Children Recovered in Ohio’s ‘Operation Autumn Hope’

(Yahoo News) — Law enforcement agencies across Ohio cooperated in a monthlong investigation, dubbed Operation Autumn Hope, that led to 179 arrests and the recovery of 45 missing children.

In all, 109 human trafficking victims were rescued and referred to social services, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported. More than 50 agencies participated in the operation, which also included the arrest of a man and the recovery of two children in West Virginia.

“My thanks to all personnel who have stepped up for this operation,” Peter Tobin, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a news release.

He added: “I know ‘Operation Autumn Hope’ has made a difference in a lot of young lives.”

