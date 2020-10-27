‘Rescued From This Evil’: 179 Arrested, 45 Missing Children Recovered in Ohio’s ‘Operation Autumn Hope’

(Yahoo News) — Law enforcement agencies across Ohio cooperated in a monthlong investigation, dubbed Operation Autumn Hope, that led to 179 arrests and the recovery of 45 missing children.
In all, 109 human trafficking victims were rescued and referred to social services, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported. More than 50 agencies participated in the operation, which also included the arrest of a man and the recovery of two children in West Virginia.
“My thanks to all personnel who have stepped up for this operation,” Peter Tobin, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a news release.
He added: “I know ‘Operation Autumn Hope’ has made a difference in a lot of young lives.”
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!