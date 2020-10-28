UK Police Issue First Street Preacher Payout for Heavy Handedness During Lockdown

(Christian Concern) — A Christian charity leader has been given the first lockdown related compensation award from Dorset police after being manhandled and unlawfully prevented from preaching on the back of his truck.

With thanks to support from the Christian Legal Centre, police have now paid street preacher Dominic Muir, 44, £1,250 in damages and costs.

In recorded footage, Eton educated Dominic Muir, a chief executive of registered Christian charities Now Believe and Jesus Fields, can be seen standing on the back of his truck on a mostly deserted street in Blandford Forum town center in Dorset on 22 April 2020. In the footage, Dominic begins by singing and preaching from the Bible with a microphone.

