Young Believer in Malaysia Counts the Cost in Leaving Islam for Jesus

(Voice of the Martyrs) — In Malaysia, both proselytizing and apostasy are punishable by law. Yet, despite the risks, evangelists preach the Gospel and Malay Muslims accept Christ.
Proselytizing to Muslims, while not illegal under federal law, is outlawed in 10 of the 13 states (excepting Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories). Punishments for those caught trying to convert them include jail time and whippings.
Additionally, it is illegal for Malays to convert to Christianity. Former Muslim converts may be confined to “re-education camps” that use brainwashing techniques, torture and propaganda to force them to return to Islam.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!