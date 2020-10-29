Young Believer in Malaysia Counts the Cost in Leaving Islam for Jesus

(Voice of the Martyrs) — In Malaysia, both proselytizing and apostasy are punishable by law. Yet, despite the risks, evangelists preach the Gospel and Malay Muslims accept Christ.

Proselytizing to Muslims, while not illegal under federal law, is outlawed in 10 of the 13 states (excepting Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories). Punishments for those caught trying to convert them include jail time and whippings.

Additionally, it is illegal for Malays to convert to Christianity. Former Muslim converts may be confined to “re-education camps” that use brainwashing techniques, torture and propaganda to force them to return to Islam.

