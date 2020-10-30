Nev. Father Accused of Throwing Baby Off Balcony During Argument

LAS VEGAS (Yahoo News) — Clarence Martin, Jr. allegedly suffered from “mental issues.” A two-month old is gone too soon.

A newborn was allegedly thrown from the second-floor balcony by her father on Saturday around 4 a.m. in Las Vegas. Clarence Martin, Jr. was arguing with the infant’s mother, Nicole Poole, when he snatched her away to the balcony of their apartment and didn’t return with her moments later, according to People.

When Poole discovered that her fiancée had not returned with the baby she ran to get her and then called 911. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered the mother performing CPR on the baby who eventually passed away due to blunt force trauma.

Continue reading this story >>