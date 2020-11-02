Clare College Students Seek to Oust Porter After He Refuses to Endorse Transgender, Non-Binary Ideology

UK (The Christian Institute) — Students at Clare College Cambridge are trying to have a porter removed from his job after he refused to endorse radical gender ideology.

In his role as a city councilor, Kevin Price was asked to vote for a motion that contained the statement “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary individuals are non-binary.”

He said such phrases would “send a chill down the spines” of many women, and rather than vote against his party, he chose to resign from his role as a matter of conscience.

