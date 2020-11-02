US Ministry Enables Disabled Adults to Serve Others in the Name of Christ

By on No Comment

GARNER, N.C. (Missions Box) Able to Serve is a local outreach centered in Garner, North Carolina. Hundreds of Christian faith-based organizations are reaching the unreached people in isolated villages around the world. Able to Serve seeks to reach one of the world’s largest unreached groups, one that is often isolated within our own communities.

“Adults with learning disabilities are often ignored, overlooked, and misunderstood,” according to Carlton McDaniel Jr., Founder and Executive Director of Able to Serve. In addition, they also often lack legitimate opportunities to realize their own God-given talents and abilities.

The mission of Able to Serve is “to equip adults with learning disabilities to be independent and [to] connect them with opportunities to serve others in their community.” Far too many adults with learning disabilities do not even realize that they have that kind of potential.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

US Ministry Enables Disabled Adults to Serve Others in the Name of Christ added by on
View all posts by Editor →