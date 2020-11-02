US Ministry Enables Disabled Adults to Serve Others in the Name of Christ

GARNER, N.C. (Missions Box) – Able to Serve is a local outreach centered in Garner, North Carolina. Hundreds of Christian faith-based organizations are reaching the unreached people in isolated villages around the world. Able to Serve seeks to reach one of the world’s largest unreached groups, one that is often isolated within our own communities.

“Adults with learning disabilities are often ignored, overlooked, and misunderstood,” according to Carlton McDaniel Jr., Founder and Executive Director of Able to Serve. In addition, they also often lack legitimate opportunities to realize their own God-given talents and abilities.

The mission of Able to Serve is “to equip adults with learning disabilities to be independent and [to] connect them with opportunities to serve others in their community.” Far too many adults with learning disabilities do not even realize that they have that kind of potential.

Continue reading this story >>