Bible Belt States of Ga., Tenn. Elect Their First Homosexuals, Including Lesbian Priest, to State Legislatures

Voters in the Bible Belt states of Georgia and Tennessee elected the first openly homosexual members to their state legislatures on Tuesday, including a lesbian Episcopal priest.

Georgia state Senate candidate Kim Jackson won the heavily Democratic District 41 by a landslide, defeating Republican challenger William Park Freeman 74.9% to 25%.

According to reports, Jackson is an ordained Episcopal priest, is the interim vicar at the Church of the Common Ground in Atlanta, and a graduate of Candler School of Theology.

“Jackson, the first black LGBTQ+ person ordained as a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta, previously served as chaplain at the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing and the Atlanta University Center, and as associate rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church,” the website for the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta states.

In Tennessee, two openly homosexual candidates were chosen by voters to serve in the state House of Representatives: Democrat Torrey Harris and Republican Eddie Mannis.

“I believe women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them, no one else,” Harris said in a campaign video posted online.

He unseated longtime incumbent John DeBerry, a pro-life Democrat who supports biblical marriage and was forced to run as an Independent after the Democratic Party removed him from the ballot. DeBerry has preached at Coleman Ave. Church of Christ for the past 20 years and has been elected to the state legislature 13 times.

“My work in Nashville as a legislator is nothing more than an extension of my work as a child of God, as a Christian,” DeBerry explained to the Catholic News Agency in September. “And I take to heart Ephesians chapter 6, ‘We wrestle not against flesh and blood.’ People are not the enemy,“ but “there are those who make laws that are blasphemous of God’s law.”

Harris won District 90 with 77% of the vote, Local Memphis reports.

“Both Torrey and Eddie sent a clear message that LGBTQ candidates can win in a deep red state while being their authentic selves,” remarked former Houston, Texas Mayor Annise Parker, who now leads the LGBTQ Victory Fund. “Their presence in the state legislature can dilute the most toxic anti-LGBTQ voices and lead to more inclusive legislation.”

As previously reported, all three “LGBT” candidates in Delaware won their races on Tuesday, including a man who identifies as a woman and a homosexual who moonlights as a drag queen.

Proverbs 29:2 says, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

President George Washington also warned in his first inaugural address, “[T]he propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained.”

