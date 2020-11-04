Voters Choose Homosexual Who Moonlights as ‘Drag Queen’ for Del. House Over Republican Challenger

GLASGOW, Del. — Voters in Delaware’s 27th District have chosen to elect an openly homosexual man who moonlights as a drag queen to represent them in the state House of Representatives over his Republican challenger, who lost by a significant margin.

According to reports, Eric Morrison won 61.4% of the vote (7,844), compared to the 36.8% (4,699 votes) garnered by Donald “Tripp” Keister III. Only 1.8%, or 225 residents, selected Libertarian candidate William Hinds.

Keister is the manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals minor league baseball team and was said to have done little campaigning for the job. However, in speaking with the Newark Post, he contrasted his positions with those of Morrison.

“My opponent has been very vocal about what he wants to do: He wants to defund the police, have community policing and have Delaware become a sanctuary state,” he said. “I really want to make sure that our communities are safe, our schools are safe, and that we’re easing the burden on our families.”

The Philadelphia Gay News reported in January that, along with “with LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive rights [a.k.a. abortion], Morrison plans to support criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization, the expungement of records, campaign finance, elections and environmental protections.”

On Oct. 20, Morrison tweeted a graphic that read, “I’m a better Christian that any Trump supporter, and I’m an atheist.”

As previously reported, in September, he likewise was preferred in the primaries over current Rep. Earl Jaques, Jr., a “moderate” Democratic lawmaker who voted against same-sex “marriage” in 2013, as well as a 2017 bill to “modernize” the state’s laws to align with Roe v. Wade.

Morrison, who has been performing in drag for over 20 years and goes by the name “Anita Mann,” held a “Dude Looks Like a Lady” drag show as a fundraiser for his campaign. Jaques told reporters that he thought Morrison was “far off base” for the district — remarks that he later apologized for.

“You can have fundraisers; I don’t care about that. But dressing in drag? Really?” he said. ““I’m not sure he represents the people who attend those places of religion. If he’s actually having a fundraiser in drag, I don’t think those churches would endorse that. … I’m just saying it’s a little different, that’s for sure.”

In addition to Morrison, Human Rights Campaign’s Timothy “Sarah” McBride also won a seat in the state Senate, becoming the first “transgender” to do in American history. Lesbian social worker Marie Pinkney likewise was elected to the Delaware Senate by a significant margin of 76% to 24%.

In 1 Samuel 8, the Bible speaks of the nation of Israel’s desire to have a king, a human leader to guide the people, as in other nations.

God then spoke to the prophet Samuel, saying, “Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee, for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected Me, that I should not reign over them. According to all the works which they have done since the day that I brought them up out of Egypt even unto this day, wherewith they have forsaken Me and served other gods, so do they also unto thee.”