BLM Activist, Liberal Female Minister Cori Bush Wins US Congressional Seat

(New York Post) — A Black Lives Matter activist in Missouri breezed to an election night victory to become the state’s first black congresswoman.

Cori Bush, who may become the fifth member of “The Squad,” garnered a whopping 84 percent of vote in the state’s 1st Congressional District. …

Bush got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, when Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson.

On Aug. 27, Bush tweeted, “I’m a pastor. Faith is no excuse for homophobia, bigotry, or hatred. And it most definitely isn’t a justification to police women’s bodies.”

Continue reading this story >>