Colorado Ballot Initiative to Ban Abortions After 22 Weeks Gestation Fails

(The Colorado Sun) — A measure that would ban abortions in Colorado after 22 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, failed Tuesday night.

Both supporters and opponents of Proposition 115 had predicted a tight battle over what supporters of the ban call “late-term abortion,” but opponents declared victory about an hour after the polls closed. …

Proposition 115 would have outlawed abortion after 22 weeks gestation and made it a misdemeanor for doctors who violated the ban. It allowed for one exception: “when the abortion is immediately required to save the life of the pregnant woman.”

