Delaware Elects First ‘Transgender’ State Senator in American History

(Yahoo News) — Timothy “Sarah” McBride, national press secretary at the Human Rights Campaign, has become the first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history after winning a state Senate seat in Delaware on Tuesday night.

McBride’s win, which was reported by The New York Times, means he will be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country. He is part of a surge of transgender candidates running for office this election cycle.

McBride, who made history at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 when he became the first openly transgender person to speak at any major-party convention in the U.S., was expected to win the heavily Democratic 1st state Senate District, which includes parts of Wilmington.

