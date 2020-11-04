Wash. Public Schools to Be Required to Teach Sex Ed K-12 After Voters Approve Referendum

(The Spokesman-Review)— Public schools in Washington will be required to teach comprehensive sexual health multiple times during a student’s K-12 education after voters approved Referendum 90, according to Tuesday’s early results.
The vote was split about 60-40 in Tuesday’s first vote count.
The referendum sparked a bitter debate throughout Washington since it was first put on the ballot in June. Opponents of the sex ed bill that passed last session gathered more than 266,000 signatures to bring the question to voters in November.
The bill, which was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in March, would require all school districts in Washington to teach comprehensive sexual health education multiple times throughout a child’s K-12 education.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!