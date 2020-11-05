Hillsong NYC Leader Carl Lentz Fired Over ‘Breaches of Trust, Recent Revelation of Moral Failures’

NEW YORK (Religion News Service) — Hillsong founding pastor Brian Houston notified staff and members of Hillsong East Coast by email on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 4) that Carl Lentz has been terminated as lead pastor for the megachurch’s New York City location.

The email, which was obtained by Religion News Service, cited the reason for termination as “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

“I know this will come as a shock to you, but please know that this action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl,” Houston wrote. …

In a statement Houston posted on the church site later in the evening on Wednesday, he repeated much of the initial email but added praise for Lentz’s work at Hillsong and said he was grateful for the years of service Lentz and his wife gave to Hillsong NYC. Read the statement here.

