Longtime Free Presbyterian Minister Alan Cairns Passes Into Eternity at Age 80

(The News Letter) — Dr. Alan Cairns, a long-time clerical associate of the late Dr. Ian Paisley, served the Free Presbyterian church for 25 years in the United States as pastor of Faith Free Presbyterian church, in Greenville, South Carolina, before retiring and being named pastor emeritus in 2007.

Prior to moving to the United States, Cairns, a south Belfast man, pastored in Free Presbyterian churches in Dunmurry and Ballymoney.

Dr. Cairns also was professor of theology at the Whitefield College of the Bible in Gilford, Co Down and lectured at the Geneva Reformed seminary in Greenville.

