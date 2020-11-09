False Prophet Apologizes for Getting Trump Win Wrong, Tells Biden ‘You’re My President’

(Yahoo News/The Independent) In the run up to the presidential elections, a number of evangelical Christian leaders had forecast a clear win for Donald Trump — and they are now having to apologize for “missing the prophecy” after Joe Biden was named president-elect.

California pastor Kris Vallotton apologized to Biden directly on Instagram, stating that “you’re my president” similar to the way Trump and Barack Obama were “his presidents.”

“I want to sincerely apologize for missing the prophecy about Donald Trump. It doesn’t make me a false prophet. I prophesied he would become president four days after he declared his candidacy [in 2015]. And I prophesied Trump would not be impeached [and removed from office]. I’m very sorry to everyone who put their trust in me. There was a major, major mistake,” said Vallotton.

