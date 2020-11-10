Widows of Martyred Christians Receive Sewing Machines, Training as Means to Support Themselves

(Voice of the Martyrs Korea) — This month, 20 widows whose husbands were killed in anti-Christian violence in Odisha State are receiving sewing machines and the training to use them.

The project, funded by Voice of the Martyrs Korea’s Families of Martyrs and Prisoners Fund, operates in Lokebadi, in the Kandhamal District of Odisha State. According to Voice of the Martyrs Korea Representative Dr. Hyun Sook Foley, the project is designed to enable the widows not only to achieve self-sufficiency but also to help other widows and daughters of Christian martyrs in the area who are similarly struggling.

“Violence against Christians in Odisha state exploded into a massacre ten years ago, but it continues routinely even today,” says Foley. “The Christian minority still live in appalling conditions, enduring discrimination and extreme poverty without proper access to any permanent and consistent income.”

