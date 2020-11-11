Trump-Nominated Justice Kavanaugh Signals Obamacare May Be Safe: Sever Mandate, Leave Rest in Place

(Yahoo News) — During the Supreme Court’s highly anticipated arguments over the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, the signal from the high court was that President Obama’s healthcare law may largely be safe.
Both Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh — one of whom would almost surely be needed to strike down the entirety of the law — indicated they would be inclined keep the law in place, even if they strike down the individual mandate.
“It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place,” said Justice Kavanaugh. (The financial penalty was eliminated from the mandate in 2019.)
