Calif. Gov. Newsom Regrets Attending Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS San Francisco) — Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed regret Friday for attending a birthday party at an exclusive Wine Country restaurant last week, ignoring his own state’s advisories on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco Chronicle broke the news earlier Friday that the governor attended the Nov. 6 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, one of his political advisers, at the world-renowned French Laundry in Yountville. The party hosted more than 12 people, which defies state guidelines on public gatherings during the pandemic.

Asked for a comment about the party, Newsom released the following statement:

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

