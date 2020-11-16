Christian in Ethiopia Loses Hand Due to Beating

(Voice of the Martyrs) — When the young Ethiopian man came to faith his community turned against him, but he remains committed to following Christ.

Kofi grew up as a Muslim, but when an evangelist introduced him to Christ, he was instantly drawn to the saving grace of God and became a Christian.

As Kofi grew in his faith, he began sharing it with others, which angered local mosque leaders. They brought him before the local Islamic court, where Kofi told them he could never give up his new faith.

