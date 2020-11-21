Two Christian Families at Imminent Risk of Being Expelled From Village in Mexico

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — Community leaders in a village in Hidalgo state are threatening to expel two Protestant families if they do not fully pay a fine levied against them because of their religious beliefs.

The two families belong to a group of Protestant families in La Mesa Limantitla, located in the Huasteca region of Hidalgo, who were pressured to sign an agreement renouncing their faith in January 2019. While eight families signed the agreement, Nemesio Cruz Hernández, Eligio Santiago Hernández and their wives, Maria Francisca Martínez Hernández and Angelina Martínez Hernández, refused to do so.

As a result, their access to water, drainage, government benefit programs and the community mill were blocked for over a year.

The families were forced to sign an illegal agreement on Jan. 15 in which they renounced their right to hold religious services in order to have their access to water and other essential services reinstated.

