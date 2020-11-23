Berlin ‘House of One’ Promotes Ecumenism Between Christians, Muslims and Jews

(Evangelical Focus) — The “House of One” in Berlin (Germany) will be a large building where Jews, Christians and Muslims will all have a space to worship. …

Once it is finished, the building will have a church, a synagogue and a mosque, all connected by a central room. …

Christian Wulff said “The House of One offers unique conditions for dialogue,” and referred to Pope Francis’ recently published encyclical “Fratelli Tutti,” which “Pope Francis implied that God loves every person, no matter which religion she/he belongs to.”

