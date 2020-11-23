Facing Another Retirement Home Lockdown, 90-Year-Old Chooses Medically Assisted Death

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TORONTO (CTV News) — When 90-year-old Nancy Russell died last month, she was surrounded by friends and family.

They clustered around her bed, singing a song she had chosen to send her off, as a doctor helped her through a medically-assisted death.

It was the exact opposite of the lonely months of lockdown Russell had suffered through in the retirement home where Russell had lived for several years — that was the whole point.

Across Canada, long-term care homes and retirement homes are seeing rising cases of COVID-19 and deaths yet again, a worrisome trend that is leading to more restrictions for the residents.

But these lockdowns are taking another toll among those who don’t get COVID-19.

