Facing Another Retirement Home Lockdown, 90-Year-Old Chooses Medically Assisted Death

TORONTO (CTV News) — When 90-year-old Nancy Russell died last month, she was surrounded by friends and family.
They clustered around her bed, singing a song she had chosen to send her off, as a doctor helped her through a medically-assisted death.
It was the exact opposite of the lonely months of lockdown Russell had suffered through in the retirement home where Russell had lived for several years — that was the whole point.
Across Canada, long-term care homes and retirement homes are seeing rising cases of COVID-19 and deaths yet again, a worrisome trend that is leading to more restrictions for the residents.
But these lockdowns are taking another toll among those who don’t get COVID-19.
