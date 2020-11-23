Teacher With Cannibal Interest Charged With Murder After Human Remains, ‘Meatless’ Bone Found in Field

BERLIN (Insider) — A 41-year-old high school teacher was arrested on Thursday after the discovery earlier this month of a set of bones in a field in north Berlin, according to Deutsche Welle. The remains turned out to be those of a 44-year-old electrical engineer who had disappeared in early September, the BBC reports.

A police officer told the Berlin daily BZ that one bone was “completely meatless” — just one of the pieces of evidence that leads authorities to suspect the victim had been cannibalized.

Sniffer dogs led investigators to the suspect’s apartment, not far away in the city’s Pankow district, where police found cutting tools, bone fragments, and traces of blood, according to Deutsche Welle.

Continue reading this story >>